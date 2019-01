U.S. futures hit by Commerce Secretary Ross's trade comments

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Dow and S&P futures turned negative on Thursday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States and China were “miles and miles” from resolving their trade dispute.

Ross told CNBC that it was too early to judge where U.S.-china trade talks are headed.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 37 points, or 0.15 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 16.75 points, or 0.25 percent.