Stock futures erase losses on softer U.S. stance on foreign investments

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were nearly flat on Wednesday, pulling back from sharp losses earlier, after the Trump administration softened its stance on restricting foreign investments.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S. government will rely on a modernized Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) as the best approach to protect sensitive domestic technologies, a senior administration official said.

At 7:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 10 points, or 0.04 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 12.75 points, or 0.18 percent.

Half an hour earlier Dow e-minis were down 129 points, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 12.25 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 57 points.

The S&P 500 .SPX tumbled as much as 2 percent Monday on reports that the U.S. Treasury Department was drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. tech firms.