June 27, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in 16 minutes

Wall Street opens higher after new U.S. plan for China investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,303.11. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.39 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,728.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,586.33 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

