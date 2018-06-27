Wall Street opens higher after new U.S. plan for China investments

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after the Trump administration said it would use a strengthened security review process to deal with threats from Chinese investments in domestic technologies, instead of imposing China-specific restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.00 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,303.11. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.39 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,728.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.70 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,586.33 at the opening bell.