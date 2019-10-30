Stock futures flat as earnings pour in; Fed decision looms

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The central bank has already lowered borrowing costs twice this year, with a drawn out U.S.-China trade war taking a toll on the domestic economy and raising fears of a slowdown.

Odds of a rate cut have ballooned to over 97% from about 40% a month earlier. Hopes of a rate cut and optimism around trade talks have pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to record highs in the last two sessions.

Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies have posted quarterly results so far, of which 77.1% have beaten profit estimates. Still, analysts are expecting a 1.9% drop in third-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

General Electric Co (GE.N) gained 5.2% in premarket trading after the industrial conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its cash forecast for the year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) dropped 1.3% after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter sales below expectations.

Before the Fed’s policy decision, a Commerce Department’s gross domestic product report is likely to indicate that the U.S. economy is losing speed, but not tipping into recession.

The data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show U.S. economy slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter from 2% in the April-June period.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 remained unchanged. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.75 points, or 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 7.75 points, or 0.1%.

Among other stocks, Mattel Inc (MAT.O) surged nearly 20% after the toymaker reported a surprise jump in quarterly revenue on higher demand for newer models of its flagship Barbie brand and dolls based on Korean pop-sensation BTS.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) rose 2.8% as the company said 15 new tests found no asbestos in a bottle of baby powder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos. FDA said it stands by its finding.