Wall Street opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at price monitors as they work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at the open to 22,894.92. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.44 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,474.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 103.64 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,567.14 at the opening bell.