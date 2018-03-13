FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in 15 minutes

Stock futures jump after data dims fears of inflation overheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices cooled in February, the latest indication that an anticipated pickup in inflation probably will be only gradual.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 122 points, or 0.48 percent, while S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 14 points, or 0.5 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 28.25 points, or 0.4 percent.

Ahead of the data, released at 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 29 points, S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

