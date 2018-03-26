Stock futures jump on report of U.S.-China trade talks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1 percent on Monday after a report that the United States and China had started trade negotiations, cooling fears about a trade war between the two countries.

The Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday that Beijing and Washington had started quiet negotiations to improve U.S. access to Chinese markets, after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

By 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 281 points, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 32.5 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 gained 99.5 points.

Fears of a global trade war, faster rise in U.S. interest rates and a slump in Facebook (FB.O) shares had sent the main U.S. indexes to their worst weekly declines since Jan. 2016.

The S&P 500 .SPX is down 3.2 percent for the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI has slid 4.2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC held on to a 1.3 percent gain.

Facebook lost $75 billion in stock market value last week, following the outcry over its handling of users’ data. Facebook shares were up marginally in premarket trading.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) rose nearly 3 percent after Morgan Stanley hiked its price target on the stock by $20 to $130, saying the company could hit $1 trillion in market value with growing public adoption of the cloud and improving margins.

Intel (INTC.O) gained more than 2 percent after brokerage Raymond James raised the stock to “market perform”.

Federal Reserve’s New York chief William Dudley and his Cleveland counterpart, Loretta Mester, are scheduled to speak later in the day. Both of them are voters on the rate-setting committee this year.