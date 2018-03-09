FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:34 PM / in 22 minutes

Stock futures higher after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Friday after payrolls data showed wage increases were muted in February, tempering a very high jobs number and cooling expectations of a faster rise in inflation.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Average hourly earnings edged up four cents, or 0.1 percent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3 percent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in January.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 77 points, or 0.31 percent, with 28,856 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 7 points, or 0.26 percent, with 183,370 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.32 percent, on volume of 33,651 contracts.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

