Stock futures add to losses after retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to their losses on Tuesday after data showed retail sales increased moderately in April as rising gasoline prices weighed on discretionary spending.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.3 percent last month, in line with economists’ expectations and an increase of 4.7 percent from a year ago.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 120 points, or 0.48 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 11 points, or 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 44.25 points, or 0.63 percent.

Ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were down 75 points, or 0.3 percent, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were off 6.5 points, or 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 24.75 points, or 0.35 percent.