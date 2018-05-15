FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Stock futures add to losses after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to their losses on Tuesday after data showed retail sales increased moderately in April as rising gasoline prices weighed on discretionary spending.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.3 percent last month, in line with economists’ expectations and an increase of 4.7 percent from a year ago.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 120 points, or 0.48 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 11 points, or 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 44.25 points, or 0.63 percent.

Ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were down 75 points, or 0.3 percent, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were off 6.5 points, or 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 24.75 points, or 0.35 percent.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

