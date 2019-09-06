Stock futures pare gains after August jobs data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed more than expected in August, but strong wage gains should keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 85 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16.5 points, or 0.21%.

Ahead of the release of the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 111 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12 points, or 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 22 points, or 0.28%.