Stock futures pare gains as May ADP jobs number misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Wednesday after data showed that private employers added 27,000 jobs in May, falling far short of economists’ expectations.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs.

At 8:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 36.5 points, or 0.51%.