FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 26, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in 4 minutes

Stock futures pare losses as third-quarter GDP growth slows less than expected

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Friday after economic data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a lower pace than expected.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the economy grew 3.0 percent, the best performance since the second quarter of 2015, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP expanding at a 3.3 percent pace in the third quarter.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 181 points, or 0.73 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 25.75 points, or 0.96 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 130.75 points, or 1.89 percent.

A minute before the data came out, Dow e-minis were down 0.87 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.04 percent.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.