Wall Street opens higher as financials rise

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as financials rose but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump offsets positive cues on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.14 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,987.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.26%, at 2,985.47.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.45 points, or 0.20%, to 8,047.11 at the opening bell.