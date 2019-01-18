Wall Street opens higher on trade hopes, upbeat manufacturing data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday and were set for their fourth week of gains on hopes that a bitter trade war between the United States and China would be resolved and after upbeat monthly manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 164.09 points, or 0.67 percent, at the open to 24,534.19.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.31 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,651.27. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.63 points, or 0.70 percent, to 7,134.10 at the opening bell.