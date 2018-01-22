Stock futures slightly lower as U.S. shutdown enters third day

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to start the week slightly lower as a U.S. government shutdown entered its third day, while investors mulled over a flurry of multi-billion corporate mergers.

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO.O) rose about 27 percent in premarket trading on Monday after Celgene (CELG.O) agreed to buy the biotech for about $9 billion in cash.

In another pharma deal, shares in U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ (BIVV.O) soared 63 percent after French healthcare group Sanofi (SASY.PA) agreed to buy the drugmaker for $11.6 billion.

Insurer AIG (AIG.N) said it would buy reinsurer Validus Holdings (VR.N) for $5.56 billion. Shares of Validus jumped 16 percent.

The Senate is set to vote at midday following failed attempts by Democrats and Republicans to strike a deal on Sunday to fund government operations.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 48 points, or 0.18 percent, with 17,075 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2 points, or 0.07 percent, with 85,984 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 3.25 points, or 0.05 percent, on volume of 21,978 contracts.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs on Friday, as investors shrugged off the threat of a shutdown and focused on upbeat quarterly earnings.

Of the 53 S&P 500 companies that reported through Friday, 79.2 percent have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Halliburton Co (HAL.N) posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a shale-driven surge in U.S. oil production. Its shares were up about 1 percent.

Netflix is due to report its quarterly results on Monday after the stock market closes. Shares were up 1 percent.

The week is heavy on economic data. Investors will get a peek into the economy’s health during the fourth quarter, with GDP growth numbers and the Fed’s favored inflation measure, personal consumption expenditure, due at the end of the week.