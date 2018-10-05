Wall Street opens flat after September jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday after September jobs data showed further tightening in the U.S. labor market and moderate inflation pressures, doing little to deter predictions of gradual rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.29 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 26,632.77. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,902.54. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.75 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,874.76 at the opening bell.