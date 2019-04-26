Stock futures turn positive after upbeat U.S. GDP data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Friday after data showed that U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven by trade and the largest accumulation of unsold goods since 2015.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 3.2 percent annualized rate in the first quarter. Growth was also boosted by an increase in government investment, which offset sharp slowdowns in consumer and business spending.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.06 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.39 percent.

