(Reuters) - Wall Street eked out a small gain on Wednesday as optimism over a spate of upbeat earnings was offset by jitters over rising bond yields and corporate costs.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,083.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,639.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.62 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,003.74.