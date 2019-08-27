Stocks fall as financials lag

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by financial stocks as a deepened yield curve inversion raised U.S. recession worries, while uncertainty continued to plague any signs of progress on trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.93 points, or 0.47%, to 25,777.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.22 points, or 0.32%, to 2,869.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.79 points, or 0.34%, to 7,826.95.