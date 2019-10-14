Business News
October 14, 2019 / 11:52 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street edged lower on Monday as uncertainties following recent U.S.-China trade negotiations clouded sentiment and investors turned their focus on the third-quarter earnings season, which begins in earnest on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.97 points, or 0.11%, to 26,786.62, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.07 points, or 0.14%, to 2,966.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.65.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below