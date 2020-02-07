Stocks retreat from record but notches strong week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally as investors digested the monthly U.S. jobs report and braced for the next coronavirus developments, but stocks still posted solid gains for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 277.26 points, or 0.94%, to 29,102.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.08 points, or 0.54%, to 3,327.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 51.64 points, or 0.54%, to 9,520.51.