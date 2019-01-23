Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Strong earnings from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the open on Wednesday and propelled a rebound in U.S. stocks from its second biggest decline in 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.