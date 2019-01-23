Strong earnings boost Dow at the open

(Reuters) - Strong earnings from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the open on Wednesday and propelled a rebound in U.S. stocks from its second biggest decline in 2019.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 172.77 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 24,577.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,643.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.29 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,061.65 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur