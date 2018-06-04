FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Tech, consumer stocks lift Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Monday, with technology and consumer stocks providing the strongest boost as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 178.48 points, or 0.72 percent, to 24,813.69, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 12.27 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,746.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 52.13 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,606.46.

    Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish

