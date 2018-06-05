FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Tech gains help Nasdaq at open, broader markets flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened flat on Tuesday weighed down by declines in financial and energy stocks, while a surge in technology stocks drove gains on the Nasdaq.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,820.12. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.59 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,748.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.90 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,621.36 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

