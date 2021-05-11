Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Nasdaq tumbles 2% as technology rout deepens

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply lower and the Nasdaq shed 2% on Tuesday, weighed down by technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 286.0 points, or 2.13%, to 13115.854 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.1 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 34,572.74 and the S&P 500 fell 38.1 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 4,150.34.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

