Tobacco and tech drag down Wall Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Thursday with tobacco stocks leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector and rising bond yields and earnings helped financials rebound.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.4 points, or 0.34 percent, to 24,664.67, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.51 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,238.06.