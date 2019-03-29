Trade optimism boosts Wall St; S&P 500 notches best quarter since 2009

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended the final trading day of the first quarter on a strong note on Friday, and the S&P 500 registered its best quarterly gain since 2009, boosted by optimism over trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.22 points, or 0.82 percent, to 25,928.68, the S&P 500 gained 18.96 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,834.4, and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.16 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,729.32.