Trade tensions, weak factory data weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors worried about global growth prospects after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time since 2016 and the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 285.26 points, or 1.08%, to 26,118.02, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.2 points, or 0.69%, to 2,906.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 88.72 points, or 1.11%, to 7,874.16.