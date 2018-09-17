FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Trade tensions weigh on Wall Street

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by declines in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as investors looked to President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.62 points, or 0.35 percent, to 26,062.05, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 16.17 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,888.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 114.25 points, or 1.43 percent, to 7,895.79.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
