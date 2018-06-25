Wall Street opens lower as trade fears weigh

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday as a move to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms further raised tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.16 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 24,463.73. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.94 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,742.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.70 points, or 0.80 percent, to 7,631.12 at the opening bell.