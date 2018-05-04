FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in 7 minutes

TSX gains led by financial, energy stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by the heavy-weight financial sector and energy companies, which were supported by higher oil prices.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index .GSPTSE rose 23.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,644.75.

* Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), both of which were up about 0.7 percent, helped the finiancial group gain 0.13 percent.

* Oil prices strengthened as global supplies remained tight and the market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran. [O/R]

* Also helping the energy sector was Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO), up 3 percent, after the company on Thursday reported higher quarterly revenue, expansion of its Peace Pipeline system and an increase to its monthly dividend.

* Eight of Canada’s 10 main index sectors were higher.

* Among stocks, Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Thursday agreed to pay $1.86 million in penalties for an alleged failure in inspecting certain lines within its Lakehead pipeline system. Shares of the pipeline operator gained 1.6 percent.

    * TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) shares gained 0.3 percent after pressure restrictions on the pipeline operator’s Keystone oil pipeline were lifted on Tuesday in a letter issued by U.S. pipeline safety regulators, a spokesman for the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

    * The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues, there were six new 52-week highs and eight new lows.

    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Martinrea International (MRE.TO), which rose 10.7 percent after the company posted first-quarter results that were above analysts’ expectations.

    * Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO) was the largest decliner on the main index after the company reported quarterly revenue that missed estimates, sending its shares down 7.7 percent.

    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume was Baytex Energy Co (BTE.TO), which fell 4.7 percent to $5.47 after the company reported its first-quarter results on Thursday.

    * Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) were also among the most heavily traded stocks.

    * Volume on the TSX index was 15.64 million shares. Total volume on Friday was 23.88 million shares.

    Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

