U.S. stock futures jump after Trump-Xi trade armistice

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Sunday after China and the United States agreed at a G20 summit to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions for 90 days, at least temporarily halting an increase in their tensions over trade.

S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.55 percent as trading resumed, on high contract volume. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 rose 1.66 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 jumped nearly 2 percent.