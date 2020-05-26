Business News
May 26, 2020 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. stock futures rise 2% to 3,012 points

FILE PHOTO: A nearly empty trading floor is seen as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose 2% on Tuesday and breached a major chart barrier as investors brushed aside China-U.S. trade tension and braced for a re-opening of the world economy.

S&P 500 E-Minis EScv1 rose 2% to 3,012 points, with 299,852 contracts changing hands. The S&P 500 index .SPX closed mostly unchanged​ on Friday at 2,955.45 points and the futures contract was up 1.9% from that close.​

The futures contract broke through 2,988.38, a 200-day simple moving average, suggesting a strong day ahead for U.S. stocks.

Futures on the Dow Jones index .DJI 1YMcv1 were up 517 points, or 2.12%.

