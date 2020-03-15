U.S. stock futures tumble after big Fed rate cut, virus fallout

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near the close of trading in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures tumbled after resuming trading on Sunday after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero to help the global economy and investors digested the latest fallout from the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 115.75 points, or 4.29%, with 33,056 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 326 points, or 4.12%, in volume of 4,176 contracts. Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 842 points, or 3.66%, with 987 contracts changing hands.