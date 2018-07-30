U.S. stock index futures dip ahead of big earnings week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped late on Sunday ahead of a week when more than 140 S&P 500 companies, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), will report earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 9:07 p.m., S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.18 percent, Dow Jones e-minis 1YMc1 were off 0.14 percent and Nasdaq e-minis NQc1 were down 0.33 percent.

Disappointing quarterly earnings from tech firms Facebook Inc (FB.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) last week hit the three major U.S. indexes, but the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones .DJI ended firmer for the week.