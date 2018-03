NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Thursday, bringing an upbeat end to a tumultuous, holiday-shortened week as technology stocks rebounded.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 311.56 points, or 1.31 percent, to 24,159.98, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.46 points, or 1.40 percent, to 2,641.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 114.22 points, or 1.64 percent, to 7,063.45.