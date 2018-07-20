U.S. stocks largely flat as trade fears offset strong Microsoft earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were largely unchanged on Friday as escalating trade anxieties driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against China offset a string of robust earnings led by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.44 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,058.06, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.67 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,801.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.10 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,820.20.