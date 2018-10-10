FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018

U.S. stocks plunge on rising Treasury yields

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest daily decline since Feb. 8, and technology stocks led the losses as rising U.S. Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 831.83 points, or 3.15 percent, to 25,598.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 94.66 points, or 3.29 percent, to 2,785.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 315.97 points, or 4.08 percent, to 7,422.05.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
