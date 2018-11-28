Business News
November 28, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. stocks rally, investors bet on slower rate hikes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, multiplying its gains as investors bet on a moderation in the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 617.64 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,366.37, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 61.61 points, or 2.30 percent, to 2,743.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 208.89 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,291.59.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.