October 25, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. stocks rebound on Microsoft boost

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, giving the Nasdaq its biggest daily percentage gain since March, as Microsoft’s upbeat earnings spurred a rebound in technology names and investors snapped up oversold shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 400.93 points, or 1.63 percent, to 24,984.35, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 49.5 points, or 1.86 percent, to 2,705.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 209.94 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,318.34.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Tom Brown

