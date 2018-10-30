FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 30, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

U.S. stocks struggle at the open

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, with losses in high-growth names including Amazon and Netflix keeping the Nasdaq under pressure, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index opened flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 24,482.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,640.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.42 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,017.87 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.