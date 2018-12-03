Business News
December 3, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Wall Street rallies on U.S.-China trade truce

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes rallied on Monday following a truce between the United States and China in their trade war, which has clouded the outlook for the stock market for much of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 287.97 points, or 1.13 percent, to 25,826.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.05 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,786.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 99.26 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,429.79.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.