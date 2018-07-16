Wall Street opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 25,025.58. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell.