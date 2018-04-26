Wall Street gains on strong earnings, tech resurgence

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday with each of Wall Street’s major indexes ending the session up 1 percent or higher, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in technology stocks as U.S. bond yields pulled back.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.44 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,322.27, the S&P 500 gained 27.55 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,666.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.94 points, or 1.64 percent, to 7,118.68.