S&P 500, Dow dip at open on virus fears, U.S.-China tensions

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500’s best quarter since 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.37 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 25,512.43, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.04 points, or 0.10%, at 3,050.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.13 points, or 0.01%, to 9,875.29 at the opening bell.