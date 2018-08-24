FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall St. adds to gains after Powell comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their gains slightly on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said further interest rate hikes were the best way to protect the U.S. economic recovery.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Fed’s steady rate hikes were also the best way to keep job growth as strong as possible and inflation under control, Powell said in a high-profile endorsement of the central bank’s current approach to policy.

At 10:03 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 78.48 points, or 0.31 percent, at 25,735.46, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 9.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,866.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 46.37 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,924.83.

Ahead of the speech, the Dow was up 0.27 percent, the S&P was up 0.27 percent and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.46 percent.

Reporting by Savio D'Souza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

