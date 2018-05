NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 52.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 47.50 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,425.96.