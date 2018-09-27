Wall St advances as tech, comm services lead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday, helped by gains in Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s confidence in the strength of the economy after it raised rates for the third time this year.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,440.41, the S&P 500 gained 8.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,914.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.60 points, or 0.65 percent, to 8,041.97.