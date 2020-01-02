Wall St. begins 2020 near record level on China stimulus, trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks kicked off the first trading day of the year just below record levels on Thursday as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its slowing economy added to the optimism over easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 100.53 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 28,638.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.43%, at 3,244.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 66.86 points, or 0.75%, to 9,039.46 at the opening bell.