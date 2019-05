FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes dipped on Wednesday as inflamed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.85 points, or 0.39%, to 25,776.48, the S&P 500 lost 8.1 points, or 0.28%, to 2,856.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.88 points, or 0.45%, to 7,750.84.